This Purnima, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be 'guru' to his disciples

Lucknow, July 6: This July 9, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will don the mantle of a guru to bless his disciples.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima at his abode Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi will be performing his teacher's role, reports TOI.

The CM will spend July 8 and 9 in his parliamentary constituency and on the second day, as the mahant of the Gorakhnath temple, he would sit in his chair as "guru" as crowd of his disciples would offer their respect by applying 'tika' (vermilion ) and offering fruits. In turn, Yogi would bless his disciples.

After becoming the CM, Yogi continues to follow most of religious customs he has been following as the head of the Gorakhnath temple. During the Navaratara in April, he not only observed fast, but also organised 'kanya pujan' ritual at the CM residence. He was also the first CM in 16 years to have visited the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya to offer prayer before Ram Lalla.

Now, he will celebrate the festival in which people pay respect to their mentors and teachers. Yogi will arrive in Gorakhpur on July 8 and after attending officials works, would retire for the night at Gorakhnath temple.

Saints likely to push for Ram Temple from Guru Poornima

A push for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to gain momentum from Guru Poornima on July 9 when saints gather at the Naradanand Ashram in Sitapur to chalk out a roadmap in this regard. "Saints from different akhadas of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states will be assembling at the ashram to discuss and deliberate on the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," Swami Vidya Chetanaiya Maharaj, who heads the Nardanand Ashram (in Sitapur), said.

"Guru Poornima is on July 9 and it will mark the beginning of a campaign to gather support from not only the saints, but also from the common public for construction of the Ram temple," he told.

Referring to his June 27 meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chetanaiya Maharaj said, "We are confident that the commencement of construction of a grand Ram temple will begin well before 2019."

Oneinda News