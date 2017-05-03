This Gandhi family loyalist alleges BJP camp is ‘poaching’ Congressmen

New Delhi, May 3: In recent times, we have seen several senior Congress leaders--SM Krishna being the most-prominent one--joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the miffed leaders are joining the saffron party as the grand old party is left with nothing, the Congress alleged that the BJP was enticing Congressmen to its fold.

In an interview to News18, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, known to be a Gandhi family loyalist, while clarifying that he was not joining the BJP (as rumours had earlier suggested) accused the BJP of poaching Congressmen.

"Well, this was initiated by the BJP. They were trying to use my name to entice others. There was no such talk, there was no such thought. It is absurd to suggest that such a thing would even cross my mind... when I tried to get to the bottom of it, I came to know that the rumour was started from the BJP camp, which was trying to use my name to go to the people saying "Oh! Even Kamal Nath is going to join us, so why don't you?" It was just politics, plain politics of enticement of Congressmen from the Congress," Nath said.

Nath also stressed on the fact that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was working hard for the party, in spite of repeated defeats of the Congress in elections. Nath added that Rahul should soon takeover as the party president to help the Congress regain its lost glory.

"Of course, he should take over. I have said this many times. I said it two years ago that he should be in the position... he is de-facto leader of the party... now we should not let any confusion or any kind of misunderstanding remain. It is very clear that Rahul Gandhi is leading the party. And that he should take on the role as the president of the party."

OneIndia News