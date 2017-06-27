This Eid, Indian soldiers, Kashmiris bonded over sweets

Srinagar, June 27: Times are terrible in Kashmir. On one hand, Pakistani-sponsored terrorists are regularly crossing the Line of Control (LoC) and targeting the Indian Army, on the other, clashes between the security personnel and civilians are going on for several months now.

The tension between the locals and security personnel has been aggravated after the killing of senior police officer, Mohammed Ayub Pandith, who was stoned to death by a mob in Srinagar, on Thursday, on suspicion of being a spy.

Against such a backdrop, the Valley celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the rest of the country, on Monday.

On the festive day too, clashes between the civilians and security forces were reported from various parts of Kashmir. But there are some exceptions too. If you think soldiers and locals always fight with each other in Kashmir, then we might be suffering from 'myopic view' of the whole situation.

Since it was a day of fun and festivities, army personnel (mostly belonging to different parts of the country) posted in the Valley made it a point to celebrate it with the locals.

According to India Today, soldiers offered sweets to people in Kashmir's Anantnag on Eid. Such a gesture by the army has been widely-appreciated by the Kashmiris, who simply could not say no to such 'delicious' gifts.

Hope such 'sweet' exchanges between the soldiers and civilians continue in the future too to restore some normalcy in the trouble-torn Valley.

OneIndia News