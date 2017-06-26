This Eid, Hindus, Muslims wear black bands to protest attacks on Muslims

New Delhi, June 26: First of all, OneIndia would like to wish its readers a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr--which is celebrated across the country on Monday.

As we all celebrated Eid with a lot of fun and fervor, we were also reminded of the rising number of cases of attacks against Muslim people reported from across the country in recent times.

The latest being the murder of a 16-year-old Muslim boy, Hafiz Junaid, on a local train in Haryana on Thursday. According to reports, in the last three months, around nine cases of mob lynching were reported from across the country. Unfortunately, in all these cases the victims were Muslims. The culprits, in most of the cases, targeted the victims in the name of protection of cows.

A group of citizens, belonging to both the Hindu and Muslim religions, has decided to protest against these attacks in our democratic country. Thus on the occasion of Eid, many decided to wear black bands on their arms to show their protest against attacks and killings of Muslims.

In fact, many said that they observed Eid as a "black festival", this time. For the last two days, hashtags like--#StopKillingMuslims and #EidWithBackArmBand--trended on Twitter.

Several prominent Muslim leaders and organisations had issued a joint statement regarding observing "Black Eid 2017". The statement reads, "We the Muslims of India call for wearing black bands on Eid Day in protest against failure of the Government of India to protect Muslims against uncalled for attacks."

"It is not a religious point alone, but more so of justice and unity as even those who follow religion and those who don't follow it are going to wear the black bands in solidarity on Monday," Rajeev Yadav, a youth from Lucknow, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

OneIndia News