This day that year, how the IB saved 1,000 Amarnath yatris from terror

All rules were humanity were broken when Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists killed seven Amarnath yatris. In this context it would be interesting to recall an operation undertaken by the Intelligence Bureau in 2016.

Had it not been for this operation, at least a 1,000 lives would have been lost. Let us recall the operation.

Rewind 2016:

There were several thousand Amarnath Yatris (pilgrims) who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the protests that erupted following the death of Burhan Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen Commander.

While the pilgrims were stranded at Anantnag arrangements were being made to move them in buses to Pahalgam. It was at this time that an Intelligence Bureau alert was picked up which suggested that there were nearly four militants waiting with arms to attack the buses.

The information was quickly shared with the local authorities who put the travel on hold.

There were nearly 70 buses that were waiting to move out of the area with the pilgrims. However the IB officials informed the authorities not to move the buses until there was a green signal. The militants continued to wait at the same spot.

However at around 10.30 the green signal from IB came. The militants moved away from the spot as they may have thought there would be no movement of the buses. It was only once it was completely confirmed that the militants had moved away did the the IB give the green signal for the movement of the buses.

