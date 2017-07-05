This conversation makes it clear that Kanpur train accident was act of terror

The Kanpur train accident which claimed the lives of 150 people may have been an act of sabotage, new evidence before the National Investigation Agency suggests.

The conversation between a suspect and his handler in Nepal suggests that the train derailment which took place on November 20 last year may have been an act of terror.

The conversation which was recorded by the suspect Umashankar Patel goes like this, "Kanpur wala keel pin un nikal dehni, bujhela, keela khunta nikal diya. Dekho unka kaam ho gaya, un log ka aadmi kar diya. Khali keela khunta nikal diya, ho gaya. Tum se toh woh bhi nahi ho raha. ( In Kanpur the screws and pins were taken out. Can you understand how their work was done. They managed to do it by taking out pins and screws and you have not even been able to do that)

Patel decided to record the conversation with his handler after he was told to return the money following his failure to carry out an explosion on the tracks at Bihar's Ghorasahan.

This conversation confirms that the Kanpur accident was an act of terror. It also indicates that the Bihar and Kanpur incidents were the acts of two different modules.

This new evidence is likely to change the course of the investigation into the Kanpur incident. The NIA was yet to form its opinion in the Kanpur incident, but has been probing the Bihar incident as a clear cut case of criminal conspiracy.

OneIndia News