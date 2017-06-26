This brave UP woman police officer teaches unruly BJP workers a perfect lesson

Lucknow, June 26: It's a well-known secret that generally police go "soft" on members of the ruling party anywhere in India. However, a woman police officer in Uttar Pradesh showed the world what it means to be an honest and a brave officer in a system where sycophancy is quite normal.

Meet Shrestha Thakur, a senior police officer from UP's Bulandshahr, who bravely countered the bullying of Bharatiya Janata Party workers. The BJP is in power in the state since March. A video of the incident that took place on Friday has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Thakur, a circle officer from Sayana, firmly standing her ground against BJP protesters at the district court compound in Bulandshahr. The situation turned tense after BJP workers protested against police for taking action against one of their leaders for traffic violation.

On Friday, BJP workers gathered near district court compound in Bulandshahr and started shouting anti-police slogans. It was then Thakur was seen having a confrontation with a BJP leader.

In the video, Thakur was seen surrounded by BJP workers, comprising mostly of men. However, she did not blink an eye and told the crowd that why the action taken by the police was right.

The fearless officer told the BJP leader that first he get orders in writing from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the police have no powers to check vehicles.

We surely need more officers like Thakur who do their duties without any fear or favour. Moreover, being a woman, Thakur has become a role model for many aspiring women police officers.

Watch the video below:

OneIndia News