This BJP leader wants momos banned, deems them worse than alcohol, drugs

A BJP legislator from Jammu and Kashmir and a lawyer, Ramesh Arora wants a ban on momos. The BJP leader claimed that the dumplings were addictive and worse than alcohol and psychotropic drugs. His core contention was that the dish contains monosodium glutamate or Ajinomoto, a carcinogenic that causes cancer and eventual death.

The BJP leader has called for a ban on momos and deemed it "the root cause of several life-threatening diseases, including cancer of the intestine." The legislator has started a campaign to ban the popular street food that's a favourite across the country. For the last five months, Ramesh Arora has been speaking in public functions pushing for a ban on momos.

Momos are not the only thing on this 'food campaigner's' mind. He also takes pride in calling himself a campaigner against 'cancer-causing Chinese cuisine laced with monosodium glutamate'. While his concerns over Ajinomoto, a chemical flavour enhancer made sense since the WHO declared it unsafe in 2004, seeking a blanket ban on food came as a shocker to many.

"Ajinomoto, a kind of salt, causes serious diseases, including cancer. It is responsible for converting a minor headache into a migraine. The salt induces the pancreas to excrete extra drops of insulin, causing an imbalance in the body and prompts people to overeat as it triggers hunger. Besides memory loss, regular consumption for two to three years causes cancer of the stomach. Researchers have found to be more harmful than alcohol and psychotropic drugs," he told the media.

So serious is this legislator in his fight against momos that he met health minister Bali Bhagat recently to persuade him to prohibit the sale of momos and Chinese street food. He claims that his campaign has brought down the sale of momos by 35 percent in Jammu.

OneIndia News