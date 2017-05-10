This Bengal Imam will take off 'lal batti," but on British govt's order only

This Maulana knows how to be in the news. After issuing a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post the decision on demonetisation, this Maulana from West Bengal now wants the British to tell him take off the red beacon or Lal Batti from his vehicle. The permission was given by the British Government, Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati.
Let the British order me to take the red beacon off
I will take it off once everyone does it. I will however continue to use it as I have got permission from the British government, he said. The Imam however had his own justification. When told that it was the Indian government that made the laws, he said that the Indian Government first must make its own laws. They have not formulated any laws as yet, he also said.
Defending TMC
He further went on to defend the Trinamool Congress saying that he does not know about any of their leaders owning expensive properties. I have not even seen Sudip owning any kind of expensive properties. The government can never get hold of the actual culprit. The government officials on the other hand are taking bribes and interrogating innocents. I do not have any problem with CPI(M) or Congress. However anyone from the BJP coming here will not be treated well he said. They would be beaten he also said.
Anti-National
The BJP reacted quickly to the statement. C K Bose, leader of the BJP said that the Imam is an anti-national. I think he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars as no one is allowed to break the law., he also said. The BJP had also filed a complaint and sought his arrest following his fatwa against Modi.
Triple Talaq
The Indian law gives biased judgements, and especially when the justice is demanded from the Muslim community. Triple talaq has been followed since ages and is a religious process. There has never been any problem and cannot change in any possible way."
The fatwa against Modi
It may be recalled that the same Imam had issued a fatwa against Narendra Modi following the November 8 decision on demonetisation. He had accused Modi of lying and fooling the people. Everyday people are being harassed he had also said. None want him to continue as the PM, he further had added.
