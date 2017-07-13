This baba on bike rocks, just paid his obeisance at Amarnath temple with dogs riding pillion

Srinagar, July 13: There is a sense of despondency across the country in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday night.

No matter how depressing the atmosphere is, there are always some tales that would help you uplift your mood. Here is the story of a sadhu (priest), who on his bike, just paid his obeisance at the Hindu shrine of Amarnath cave, located at Pahalgam in the Valley.

Sadhu with his canine friends on their way back from Amarnath temple in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

What is most interesting about his journey is that the sadhu made the arduous trip on his bike accompanied by his pet friends, a couple of dogs, as his co-passengers.

According to ANI, sadhu Dula Nath has been visiting religious places across the country on his bike with dogs as his co-passengers for the last 10 years. Nath loves his canine friends so much that he addresses them as "devotees".

"I've been taking the dogs to religious places. We just visited the Amarnath temple. I don't leave them alone," Nath told ANI at Udhampur in Kashmir.

The story of the sadhu is a perfect example of how devotees, in spite of all odds, including the shadow of terror, are determined to visit the holy shrine in restive Kashmir.

