Thiruvananthapuram shuts down as BJP calls for Hartal, exams postponed

Shops and establishments remained shut as BJP's dawn to dusk hartal began on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. While public transport has not been affected greatly, examinations including the higher secondary exams have been postponed to June 14.

A 12-hour strike has also been called in Cherthala in protest of alleged CPM workers hurling petrol bomb at BJP office on Wednesday night. Bike-borne miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the BJP's district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram. The attack was said to be in retaliation to manhandling of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the AKG Bhavan in Delhi earlier on Wednesday.

Clashes between workers of both parties were reported from various places. The CPM too has called for hartal at Olavanna panchayat in Kozhikode after their party office was attacked on late Wednesday night.

Shops and establishments remained shut as the hartal began on Thursday. The Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy has called for a hartal in Kumily till Thursday noon after one of the merchants was attacked allegedly by CITU workers.

