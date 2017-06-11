‘They want to kill me, I have documents of Poes Garden': Deepa Jayakumar

Hours after she was denied entry into the Poes Garden, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha's niece Deepa Jayakumar said that she has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Deepa said Tamil Nadu government must step it and take action.

I have all documents of the property (Poes Garden), they are all out to kill me, this was definitely a trap for me today: Deepa Jayakumar pic.twitter.com/IqYdo0bYYF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

"I have sought an appointment from the Prime Minister, whenever he gives me an appointment I will go there," she added.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence on Sunday with Deepa Jayakumar's visit. J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar and nephew Deepak Jayakumar arrived at Veda Nilayam staking claim to their aunt's property but were denied entry by security personnel. A three-tier security continues to be imposed at the empty mansion.

Deepa who arrived at Veda Nilayam claimed that the property belonged to her and that she should be allowed to enter.

Deepa Jayakumar was stopped by security personnel as well as alleged TTV Dinakaran supporters.

Heavy police deployment was enforced soon after people started gathering outside Jayalalithaa's residence.

OneIndia News