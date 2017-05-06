They should be burnt alive: Read Nirbhaya's dying declaration

It was her dying declaration that became one of the most crucial evidence in the Nirbhaya case. The Supreme Court which sent four of her rapists and killers to the gallows took into account this dying declaration. Nirbhaya was raped and murdered by few of the most brutal human beings this earth has ever seen on December 16 2012 at South Delhi on a bus between 9 and 9.15 pm.

The Delhi police case files have the dying declaration and the prosecution had cited the same several times while seeking a death penalty for the culprits. This is what her dying declaration available with the Delhi police states:

What is your name. What your father's name and address?

This portion is being blanked out for the readers.

Do you work or study?

I completed Bachelor of Physiotherapy.

When did this incident take place?

On December 16, 2012 between 9 and 9.15 pm

Where did you go that day?

With a friend I went to Select City Walk Mall to watch Life of Pi. After that I took an autorickshaw to Munirka

After that what happened

I had to go to Dwaraka sector. My friend and I paid Rs 10 as fare. We boarded a white bus.

How many were there in the bus?

There were about 6-7 people

What happened in the bus?

When the bus reached Malay Mandir, the conductor closed the door and switched off the lights. They assaulted my friend. They took me to back seat. They raped me. They took my friend's wallet. It went on for an hour.

Did the bus stop anywhere?

No.

Did you call for help?

They had taken away our cellphones. We could not call for help. No body heard our cries.

Did these persons take any names?

They shouted names like Ram Singh, Thakur, Mukesh, Raju, Pawan, Vinay. It was dark so they all looked the same.

Were you conscious?

I was awake and conscious but fainted later. They were kicking and punching me.

What happened after that?

We were thrown off the bus.

What should happen to these men?

They should be hanged to death or burnt alive. This statement is being given before a magistrate without an force or coercion.

OneIndia News