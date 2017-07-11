They are fast, want to cause mayhem: IB officer's message on terrorists who killed Amarnath yatris

A message from an Intelligence Bureau officer posted in Kashmir said on Monday night, " they are fast and want to cause maximum damage." The message that was sent out provided clarity regarding the attack and the gravity of the same was known then.

The planning by the terrorists was precise. They attacked three places in less than 10 minutes. The first attack was at the combined naka of STD, SOF at 8.15 pm on Monday. They then ran towards Batingo and at at 8.20 the bus carrying the Amarnath yatris was attacked. After attacking the bus, they fired upon the camp of the G/90 Batallion at Awani.

While at first investigators felt that the ill-fated bus came under cross fire and the real target were the security forces, it has now emerged that it was a specific attack on the piligrims.

It was an act of desperation by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which had faced huge losses in the Valley over the past few months thanks to a new offensive by the Indian Army. The Lashkar has lost some of its top commanders in the recent months who include Junaid Mattoo and Bashir Lashkari. Moreover the busting of a major Lashkar module by the police on Monday led to the desperate attack, officials say.

OneIndia News