These radio intercepts picked up by IB show how nervous Pakistan is

The radio intercepts coupled with intelligence inputs suggest that there is nervous chatter on the Pakistan side. There is a very high state of alert since May 1 on the Pakistan side. This is largely to do with the fact that Pakistan expects an aggressive response from India to avenge the beheading of two Indian soldiers.

Pakistan expects a trans-LoC operation by India, sources informed OneIndia. If one were to analyse the inputs picked up by the intelligence and also read through the statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), it is clear that there is a lot of nervousness on the Pakistan side which fears a retaliation. The ISPR statement released read, "any misadventure by Indian Army across Line of Control will be a miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to unintended consequences". The statement was followed by a visit by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the Line of Control at the Nikial sector.

Stronger stance by India:

India has not clearly spelt out the action it intends taking against Pakistan in the aftermath of the incident in which two Indian soldiers were beheaded. For now the Indian Army has taken a stronger stance along the Naushera-Poonch sector. Heavier weapons are being used to target Pakistan posts and bunkers.

Intelligence officials explained that there is no doubt that Pakistan along the border is on a very high state of alert. The statements and the visit by the Army chief clearly indicate that they expect heavy retaliation. However the Indian Army has said that it would hit Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing.

Even today Pakistan resorts to heavy firing and cease fire violations. There have already been two in the past two weeks at the Noushera sector. They have taken an aggressive stance and want to try and put the pressure back on. There is clearly nervousness and they expect a surprise attack by India, the source also explained. The statement by the ISPR in itself is an unusual one, the source also explained.

OneIndia News