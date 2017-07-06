These cow catchers have not caught a single stray cattle fearing attacks by owners

Mohali, July 6: In a bizzare incident, Municipal staff on mission to catch stray cattles in Mohali have stopped work fearing attacks by the owners of the cattle. Though the MC commissioner has written to the police, nothing has been done to ensure their security.

According to the sources, the drive was launched a month ago and the employees have not caught a single stray animal.

So far, there have been five attacks on the MC employees when they went to catch stray cattle.

The attacks took place on February 18, March 10, March 14, April 12 and June 2 this year. We have written to the police after every single attack bu no action was taken. Neither have they provided security nor did they act against those who assaulted the employees, said Kesar Singh, who heads the branch.

The commissioner has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police, who has asked DSP Ramandeep Singh to carry out an inquiry but the police are yet to take action against the people who attacked the employees.

There have been many instances where the municipal staffs were threatened to slit their throat.

On March 10, the owner of the cow that had been caught by our team, put a knife to the throat of one of our staff and threatened to slit it, if we did not release his cattle. That was not the first instance. People have thrashed us when we go to catch the animals," rued Kesar, reports Indian Express.

The civic body announced several times requesting people not to let their cattle roam in the open. However, as the announcements proved futile, the officials launched a drive but that has now come to a standstill.

Worried over this, all the employees have now decided not to catch stray animals until the police and MC ensure their safety.

If police do not take action, our union will hold a protest outside Phase 8 police station. We want safety if the MC wants us to catch stray cattle," Kesar added.

While rejecting the allegations from the civic body staff not providing security, Station House Officer Inspector Jarnail Singh said that they have called both the parties to the police station on Thursday to resiolve the problem.

This year, the MC has earned Rs 3.17 lakh from the cattle owners.

OneIndia News