These are the 6 weapons which India used to pound Pak Army posts

The Pakistan Army was hit badly after India pounded posts across the Line of Control which were helping terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was the need of the hour considering Pakistan was stepping up infiltrations in a bid to further the unrest in the Valley.

The Army termed the strike on the Pakistan posts as a punitive fire assault. In all there were six weapons that were used to carry out the strikes. Army officials say that the post that was hit was instrumental in providing cover fire for terrorists who were infiltrating into the Valley. More such strikes would be carried out the Army has also said.

Here are the weapons that the Army used to hit Pakistan:

130 mm artillery guns: It may be recalled that the Army had used the Bofors guns to hit Pakistan Army posts in October last following the killing of Sepoy Mandeep Singh at the Macchil sector. The 130 mm artillery guns were used in the direct-firing mode.

106 mm recoilless gun: This gun is used against armoured targets such as tanks. This weapon can be fired from the ground or from a mounted vehicle. ZIt fires one round per minute. It has a range of more than 3 km.

Anti-tank guided missiles: The ATGMs are capable of destroying armoured vehicles and bunkers 2.5 kms away. These missiles have been built by the Bharat Dynamics Limited under license from French and Russian firms.

Anti-aircraft guns: The Zu-23-2B anti-aircraft guns have the capability to hit an aerial target and targets on the ground as well. It has a range of 2.5 km.

Automatic grenade launcher: These grenades can hit targets more than 2 km away. These Russian origin AGS-30 grenade launchers were used to hit the Pakistan Army's positions.

Rocket launchers: The army used very extensively the 84 mm Carl-Gustav rocket launchers to target Pakistani posts. It is capable of destroying a target 1 km away.

OneIndia News