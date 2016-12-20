There will be an earthquake in Rahul’s family, warns B S Yeddyurappa

Mysuru, Dec 20: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Earthquake' jibe, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said that Rahul Gandhi should expect an earthquake in his own family shortly. Leaving everyone guessing, the former Karnataka Chief Minister appealed for patience and asked people to 'wait and watch' what is likely to happen in the near future.

Speaking in Mysuru, B S Yeddyurappa said that the congress was running out of time and scandals of its leaders will become public in a matter of days. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah better be ready to face the heat. I am not predicting but saying this out of conviction that in a matter of days, his ministers will be disclosed", B S Yeddyurappa added.

BSY says everything without saying anything

The BJP State president dropped hints of why Congress Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa's son will not be Congress' candidate for the Nanjangud bypoll. "Mahadevappa's son will not contest in the Nanjangud bypoll. You will learn of the reason shortly. Wait for just

a couple of days", he said leaving everyone anticipating. The assembly seat in Nanjangud was vacated after former congressman and minister Srinivas Prasad quit from the party. Srinivas Prasad is likely to contest from the BJP in the bypoll.

H C Mahadevappa's son Sunil Bose who was seen actively interacting with people and preparing for bypoll over the last few months has suddenly disappeared from public sight. Sources from the BJP said that his inactivity had a lot to do with political and economic

developments in the state recently.

OneIndia News