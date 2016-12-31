The Yadav Pari'war': A timeline

Lucknow, Dec 31: For the Samajwadi Party, it has been a chaotic year. There was tension brewing since October iteself and on Friday Mulayam Singh Yadav took and extreme step and expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years.

The next couple of days will be crucial. Some feel that all would be well if Akhilesh sincerely apologises to his father. In the midst of all this confusion, there are already feelers being sent to Akhilesh by other parties to come out of the SP and form a new party.

Let us take a look at how the Yadav Pari-'War' unfolded:

June 25: SP cancels merger of Quami Ekta Dal which leaves Shivpal Yadav fuming.

August 14: Shivpal threatens to resign.

August 17: Shivpal skips cabinet meeting. Mulayam denies differences

September 12: Akhilesh sacks two tainted ministers and UP Chief Secretary Deepak Singhla close to Shivpal after HC upholds CBI probe into illegal mining.

September 13: Mulayam sacks Akhilesh as SP state president and names Shivpal.

September 15: Shivpal resigns from post of state president and cabinet. A day later Mulayam rejects his resignation.

September 20: Shivpal expels three MLCs and seven Akhilesh supporters from party.

October 23: Akhilesh sacks Shivpal from cabinet.

October 24: Ramgopal Yadav expelled by Mulayam.

December 25: Akhilesh prepares own list of candidates for UP polls.

December 28: Mulayam announces list of 325 candidates.

December 29: Akhilesh releases own list of 235 candidates

December 30: Mulayam expels Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav from party for six years.

