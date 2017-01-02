The Yadav, Gowda family feuds are so similar and stage managed

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Was the Samajwadi Party family feud scripted by Mulayam Singh Yadav to hand over complete control to his son, Akhilesh Yadav? The entire drama that has played out is very similar to the one we got to witness in Karnataka when the Janata Dal(S) split briefly due to differences between HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy.

[Also Read: Is the Yadav family feud for real? Leaked mail says it is an orchestrated drama]

If one were to observe the cases of the JD(S) and the SP, it is clear that the fathers stepped in only to ensure that their sons took complete control over the party. There was a tussle between Kumaraswamy and his brother Revanna, as to who would be the boss of the party.

In a well orchestrated coup, Kumaraswamy joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Karnataka and also become Chief Minister. Gowda appeared to be furious and said he would never forgive his son for joining hands with a 'communal' party.

Kumaraswamy took oath as the CM and stamped his authority over the party. A few months later both father and son were seen at a function together. After the mandatory wiping of tears, they were back together.

Did Netaji script the drama?

Fast forward ten years later and we see a similar drama taking place in Uttar Pradesh. In this case, however, it is obvious that Mulayam Singh Yadav wanted to show his brother Shivpal his place. There were growing demands from Shivpal supporters to give him more power.

Blood after all is thicker than water and Mualayam appears to have staged this entire episode to ensure that his son was the boss. The act appears to have been played out to silence the opposition.

No doubt there were many who were misguiding Netaji into believing that his son was trying to oust him. Netaji, the seasoned politician that he is read the signs quickly.

Mulayam was aware that expelling Akhilesh would see a surge of sympathy from party leaders.

This, in fact, worked well for Akhilesh who was able to show a strength of numbers during a meeting on Saturday. This in fact forced Netaji to take back his decision and he announced that the expulsion was being revoked.

Akhilesh on Sunday went ahead with the extraordinary national convention in which he was elected party chief. An emotional Akhilesh said that he would take every step to save his father from conspirators. "It was a tough decision that I had to take today and it had to be done to protect the ones you love."

Mulayam has made his point and ensured that his son is in the driving seat. Mulayam did realise that UP had moved beyond his brand of politics which preferred muscle over development. Taking these issues into consideration and with a view of silencing his brother, Shivpal, Netaji appears to have orchestrated this drama.

OneIndia News