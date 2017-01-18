The rise and spread of dreaded Wahabi culture in Andhra

On Tuesday, a note from the National Investigation Agency read, "One Mohammad Irfan has been arrested for actively taking part in the activities of an Islamic State module which was planning a series of attacks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh."

The mention of Andhra Pradesh coincides with what the state's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had said recently about a threat from the IS. The threat from the IS to Andhra Pradesh was something that all of us saw coming. The setting up of a university in the state was just the beginning of the dreaded Wahabi culture setting in.

Despite opposition, the state did not do much to stop this university from coming up. It was alleged that this university was getting funds from Saudi Arabia to spread Wahabism in the state.

The Wahabi spread and the birth of IS in AP:

It is a well-known fact that the Saudi-sponsored Wahabis are trying to set up their own education system in Kerala. This is known in Kerala where the Wahabis are trying to take over the mosques and the education system as well. According to an Intelligence Bureau report, the Wahabis have earmarked Rs 1,700 crore to spread this ideology.

Further, a breakdown of this amount would also show that Rs 800 crore alone was to set up universities that propagate the Wahabi ideology which is followed by the IS and al-Qaeda. There are four such universities that have been planned in South India alone. While one has already come up in AP, attempts would be made to set up the other three in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In AP and other states in south India, there have been attempts made to take over the administration of the mosques. However, the Wahabis have faced resistance, as a result of which they have decided to set up their own mosques. About 40 such mosques have been planned at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. Several others would come up in AP as well, the IB report states. Apart from this, a sum of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked to set up madrasas in the southern states.

Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith is born:

The birth of the Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith took place in India in Jammu and Kashmir. As a first step they wielded their influence on the various mosques which began preaching the Sharia law as mandated by the Wahabis.

The next stop was Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh following which they began wielding influence heavily in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith was the umbrella body which oversaw the flow of Wahabi scholars into India. The same outfit is also making efforts to spread their ideology into Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and until last year Karantaka.

This umbrella body has come up a strict set of guidelines that have to be followed. They would include:

Shrines shall be forbidden

Every Muslim woman should wear purdah or be subject to severe punishment

Men have to compulsorily grow beards

Women should not be allowed to work. Exception can be made only if the family is in need.

Men and women should not mingle together in public.

No weeping loudly at funerals.

Abide by the Shariat law; every offence committed shall be punishable under this law.

All men should wear trousers which are above their ankles.

No laughing loudly or listening to music; no dancing or watching television.

