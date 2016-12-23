The IT engineer who bombed courts in South India

There is more proof to suggest that terror groups recruit only educated persons. Base Movement, a Kerala-based terror group originally known as the Al Ummah had recruited highly-educated professionals to carry out attacks.

Investigations by the National Investigation Agency show that a systems engineer employed with a major IT firm in Chennai allegedly built the bombs which were planted in the court premises at Mysuru, Chitoor, Kollam and Nellore.

Identified as Dawood Sulaiman, this systems engineer built the pressure cooker bomb for Base Movement.

The bombs were intentionally built to trigger of a low-intensity explosion, investigators have learnt. The terror group carried out a series of blasts outside the court premises and going by the modus operandi, it appears as though the intention was to scare and not kill.

Sulaiman has been a key figure in the group, since he is the one who drafted the electronic propaganda for them, according to the NIA.

More bombs to come?

The propaganda was found on some pen-drives, and investigators suspect that this is a sign that the group was trying to send out a strong message. An analysis of the seized data showed that this group was planning on carrying out more strikes in the future.

The members of the outfit claim that they wanted to avenge the hanging of Yakub Memon and Afzal Guru, the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani.