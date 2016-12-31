The Israel warning of New Year terror attacks in India is real

New Delhi, Dec 31: How serious is the travel warning that Israel has issued to its citizens in India? Israel's anti-terrorism directorate today said: 'We are warning Israeli tourists in India of the possibility of imminent terrorist attacks against western targets and tourists, particularly in the southwest of that country.'

[Also Read: Israel: PM Netanyahu denies 'baseless' reports of new scandal]

'A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high,' the warning said.

The alert in fact is similar to the one issued by the Indian Intelligence Bureau officials. The IB had said that foreign tourists could be targets during the New Year celebrations.

The alert issued is based on the intercepts picked up and also the interrogation conducted on several IS inspired operatives who had suggested they were planning on targeting foreign tourists.

The IB says that states such as Goa are high on the radar of terror groups. The Israel alert adds that tourist spots such as the Taj Mahal and Red Fort in Delhi are also on the radar of terrorists.

Alerts have also been issued in states such as Kerala which is a very popular tourist destination. While interrogation operatives inspired by the IS, the National Investigation Agency had learnt that they were particularly trying to target foreign tourists.

Musa, an IS operative from Kolkata, had said that he had two targets on his radar. He said that a plan had been hatched to target the Mother House in Kolkata and the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Revealing the conversation he had with his Bangladeshi handler, Musa said that the idea was to target the Russians, Americans and the British at these places.

OneIndia News