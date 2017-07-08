The fall and fall of Lalu Prasad Yadav and fly

Lalu Prasad Yadav today faces one of his toughest battles. He is embroiled in a host of cases. The raids on his residence in connection with the irregularities in the IRCTC on Friday by the CBI added yet another case to his bio-data.

Going back to the fodder scam, Lalu and his family are trapped in a maze of cases. While legally his troubles do not seem to end, on the political front too he finds himself on a sticky wicket. His coalition partner, the JD(U) in Bihar is largely silent on the raids. The BJP led by the Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar has only added to Lalu's misery by upping the ante and exposing one scam after another.

The fall of Lalu:

Lalu has been convicted in the fodder scam. He continues to face legal troubles. One of the five fodder scam cases has reopened and the Supreme Court has ordered that the trial be completed in nine months. Lalu has had to travel to Jharkhand to appear before the concerned court on a weekly basis.

In addition to this, Lalu's family members too face a host of cases.

The Income Tax department raided 22 locations in New Delhi and adjoining places, related to land and farm houses owned by Lalu's daughter, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar. The Enforcement Directorate too has begun investigations into the matter.

His son Tejashwi Yadav who is also the deputy chief minister of Bihar faces cases.He allegedly holds heavy stakes in a company that promotes Bihar's biggest mall in the state capital worth Rs 750 crore. His other son Tej Pratap is accused of holding large tracts of land. A petrol pump owned by him also landed in trouble after its holding was cancelled. This order has however been stayed.

Misa, Hema and Ragini, daughters of Lalu are accused of being directors in many shell companies. Central to all these allegations are Lalu whose position was misused to amass wealth and assets.

The Lalu kingdom:

AB Holdings Pvt Ltd

Allegation: Company owned by Tejaswi and sister Chanda, posesssing property in Delhi, accused of money laundering.

KHK Holding Pvt Ltd

Company owned by Misa and Shailesh, with property in Delhi's Sainik Farms, accused of money laundering and benaami assets.

IT has provisionally attached the land and construction has stopped.

AK Infosystem Pvt Ltd

Allegations: Company, owned by Rabri, Tejaswi, and other family members, with property in Patna's 3 prime areas, accused of owning benaami assets and money laundering.

IT has provisionally attached the properties.

Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd

Allegation: Firm, initially owned by RJD MP Prem Gupta, was transferred to Lalu's wife and son, who allegedly got prime land in Patna from industrialist Harsh Kochar against allotment of two hotels in Ranchi and Puri during Lalu's stint as railway minister.

IT has provisionally attached the property, CBI conducted raids

Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd

Allegation: Company owned by Lalu's elder daughter Misa and her husband Shailesh, accused of money laundering.

IT has questioned Misa and Shailesh. ED has also arrested Misa's chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal.

Fairgrow Holding Pvt Ltd

Allegation: Owned by Lalu's family, possessing property worth Rs 76 lakh, accused of money laundering.

Probe sought.

