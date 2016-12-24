The fake Arvind Kejriwal rape story is back in circulation

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Arvind Kejriwal fake rape story is doing the rounds once again. Several persons on the social media and chat groups have once again started circulating a newspaper clip in which it is stated that during his IIT Kharagpur days he was accused of rape.

A paper cutting from the Telegraph with the header, IIT student accused of rape has been shared on the social media as well chat applications. The news dated Monday, June 18 1987 says, " a 19 year old IIT Kharagpur student, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the police on rape charges."

The report further goes on to state," police said the student, 19 years old boy named Arvind Kejriwal had gone out with friends on Friday night for a party but didn't return to the hostel. All his friends had come back by wee hours of Saturday but Arvind returned only on Sunday night. Meanwhile, a case was registered in Gopalnagar police station by a girl who accused a student of raping her. She produced the identity card of the accused, which was of Arvind Kejriwal and that is how police reached IIT campus to arrest the accused."

OneIndia reached out to several persons including those working in the Telegraph who confirmed that this was a fake news. The clipping has been created and is being circulated widely in the social media. A senior journalist says that such news constantly is being circulated on the social media. As journalists we cannot ignore such things and our duty is to confirm the same and report the truth, the journalist also adds.

OneIndia News