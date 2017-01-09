The explosion that went unnoticed before Dilsukhnagar blasts

Prior to the explosions that took place at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad, there was another blast which went unnoticed. Around five kilometres from Abdullapurmet in Hayathnagar, Telangana, where Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal rented out a house, a blast was carried out at a hillock. It was a sustained explosion, a National Investigation Agency official who was part of the probe informed OneIndia.

Yasin and his men had prepared several bombs that were meant to be exploded at Dilsukhnagar. They however wanted to carry out a test run before the actual blast. Yasin, along with the rest of the operatives took the bomb to a hillock five kilometres away from their home and carried out a sustained explosion. It was only after that did they decide to go ahead and carry out the blast on February 21, 2013, in which 19 persons died and 131 were injured.

Investigations revealed that the accused persons had carried out a reconnaissance of the place two days prior to the incident. They surveyed the area for a couple of hours and decided on the target. Yasin who has been sentenced to death in this case had told investigators that they chose this target as it is populated with Hindus.

OneIndia News