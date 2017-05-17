The 'Encounter' Daya Nayak connection to illegal mining in Karnataka

The arrest of senior IAS officer Gangaram Baderiya has opened up a can of worms in the Janthakal mining company case. Official notes made by the IAS officer, who was the commissioner of mines department when the scam is said to have taken place, names Kumaraswamy, police officer Daya Nayak and many others accusing them of pressurising him to clear files to favour Janthakal mining company illegally.
Excerpts of Baderiya's notes
"There is tremendous pressure from the honourable Chief Minister's office as well as the honourable Chief Minister regarding the issue of working permission. This case has been followed by Vijay Kumar, suspended police officer Daya Nayak of Maharashtra, Darshan Goel and Vinod Goel. Honourable CM has given an ultimatum that the permission should be given within two hours, without loss of time."
Daya Nayak claims innocence
A native of Karnataka, Daya Nayak had earlier distanced himself from the case. Despite notes of Baderiya naming him specifically, the police officer maintained that he had never spoken to the IAS officer. After former Lokayukta of Karnataka Santosh Hegde blew the lid off the scam following a complaint by an activist T J Abraham, the SIT had summoned Daya Nayak. He claimed that he had no connection with the case whatsoever. He even denied calling the IAS officer leave alone pressurising him, a claim that the investigating authorities are unwilling to buy. With the arrest of the IAS officer, fresh probes are likely to be launched into the official notings made by him. Daya Nayak now faces the possibility of being summoned once again in the case.
IAS officer received lakhs in bribe
Baderiya was arrested after the SIT found credibility in a complaint alleging that Vinod Goel, the owner of Janthakal mining company paid bribes to the IAS officer. Money was paid through ICICI Bank in two instalments to Baderiya, investigations revealed. While Rs 10 lakh was deposited into the account of Gagan Badreia, son of Gangadhar Baderiya, at HDFC Bank, Cauvery Bhavan branch. Another Rs 10 lakh was deposited into an account in the SBI branch in HSR Layout.
Under the scanner, H D Kumaraswamy granted bail
A court in Bengaluru granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy. The state president of the JD(S) claimed that the case was nothing but political witchhunt. "I know how this government works and this is nothing but political witchhunt. I have booked under four different cases for the same incident. I have already received bail in three cases and now another one," Kumaraswamy told the media. H D Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of the state when permits were illegally granted to favour Janthakal mining company.
What the case is all about
In 2009, the Holalkere Range Forest Officer filed a complaint that iron ore was illegally transported from abandoned mines at Hirekambhavadi village. The complaint said that the ore was transported after producing forged documents including a letter from Ministry of Environment and Forest, allowing transport of "waste material" from the mined area.
1,17,800 metric tonnes of iron ore transported illegally
SIT that probed the matter stated that at least 1,17,800 metric tonnes of iron ore were transported out of an abandoned mine between 2007 and 2009. Janthakal Mines had extracted iron ore at Hirekambhavadi village between 1965 and 1985 but had abandoned the dump till 2004. When the price of iron ore in the international market started skyrocketing, the mine suddenly became active. Despite a ban on lifting the ore, forged documents were produced and permissioms were granted illegally to make way for the scam.
