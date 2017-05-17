The 'Encounter' Daya Nayak connection to illegal mining in Karnataka

Daya Nayak claims innocence

A native of Karnataka, Daya Nayak had earlier distanced himself from the case. Despite notes of Baderiya naming him specifically, the police officer maintained that he had never spoken to the IAS officer. After former Lokayukta of Karnataka Santosh Hegde blew the lid off the scam following a complaint by an activist T J Abraham, the SIT had summoned Daya Nayak. He claimed that he had no connection with the case whatsoever. He even denied calling the IAS officer leave alone pressurising him, a claim that the investigating authorities are unwilling to buy. With the arrest of the IAS officer, fresh probes are likely to be launched into the official notings made by him. Daya Nayak now faces the possibility of being summoned once again in the case.