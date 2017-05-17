The drama is now over, says Karti Chidambaram on CBI raids

Former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday while reacting to the CBi raid against him and his father and said that the drama of is now over.

On Tuesday, Karti said that the CBI has no proof against him and that the corruption charges are a ploy by the Centre to stifle his father's dissenting voice.

CBDT chairman held a meeting with the Prime Minister's Office hours after Karti Chidambaram's house in Chennai and his office in Gurgaon and other places were raided by the CBI on Tuesday. Raids were also conducted at former media baron Peter Mukerjea's house in Worli, Mumbai.

The firm was owned by media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, and had been greenlighted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in May 2007, when Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

OneIndia News