The CIA has been watching India since 1940s

There is a trove of 930,000 declassified documents, running into more than 12 million pages on the CIA's website. These documents were recently declassified by the CIA. There are several documents relating to India and a reading shows how closely the CIA kept track of India since the 1940s.

There are documents on the India-Pakistan war, Sathya Sai Baba, Subhas Chandra Bose, Indira Gandhi -- just to name a few. Here are the top five instances of the CIA keeping a close watch on India since the 1940s.

The CIA had reported in 1948 Subhas Chandra Bose had died in an air crash in 1945.

The CIA cites lack of intelligence that led to the war with Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The CIA felt that India would take over Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The CIA had little or no information that Emergency would be declared in 1975.

The US wanted to appoint a nuclear emissary to ease tensions between India and Pakistan. The US had expressed concern over the nuclear programmes of India and Pakistan in the 1980s.

A CIA file on Sathya Sai Baba stated that his well-organised movement might become a worldwide religion.

