Tharika Banu, TN’s Ist transgender to clear Class 12 exams, wants to become a doctor

Chennai, May 13: It was a major victory for the transgender community across the country after Tharika Banu became the first transgender from Tamil Nadu to pass the Class 12 examinations in the science stream.

Chennai: Tharika Banu becomes the first transgender in Tamil Nadu to clear class 12th examinations pic.twitter.com/ocR7mqzcgT — ANI (@ANI_news) May 12, 2017

The results of Class 12 examinations were declared by the Tamil Nadu Board on Friday. She was a student of the Kamarajar Girls higher secondary School in Chennai.

A visibly happy Tharika told reporters that she wanted to become a doctor. "After a long struggle I was able to join school. Many have helped for my studies," Tharika added.

It was because of transgender activist Grace Banu, who adopted Tharika two years ago, that she managed to complete her school education. "My aim is to make her a doctor," Grace said.

Tharika's Head Mistress, M Mary said, "We gave her counseling and sufficient arrangements. Because of that she has passed today".

Because of large-scale discrimination faced by transgenders, a very few from the community attend schools. Thus activists say Tharika's achievement is huge and should be celebrated to encourage more transgenders to get education.

OneIndia News