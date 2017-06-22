Thanks to police officer, women, Maharashtra mother gives birth to son on railway platform

Thane (Maharashtra), June 22: Imagine the plight of an expecting mother, who was on her way to a hospital, but underwent severe labour pain that she had to delivery her baby on a railway platform.

The incident took place at the railway station in Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Thankfully, both the mother and the newborn are stated to be safe now.

As per reports, the new mother, Meenaksh Jadhav (24), and her husband Sandesh were in the Thane railway station to catch a local train to visit a hospital in Ghatkopar, located in the suburb in eastern Mumbai.

Unfortunately, even before boarding the train, Meenakshi experienced excruciating labour pain. Sandesh, caught off guard, did not know what to do. The man started crying for help.

His plea was immediately answered by Shobha Mothe, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer who was on duty, and other women passengers. First, they gave Meenakshi a dignified cover. Afterwards, they helped the mother to give birth to her baby boy.

Now, Meenakshi and her son are undergoing treatment in Civil Hospital, Thane.

In India, where thousands of poor women have no access to medical care during pregnancy and childbirth, Meenakshi's story reinforces the fact that government should provide more hospitals to attend to pregnant women.

The 24-year-old mother was lucky to get helping hands in a crowded place like a railway station. Otherwise, the situation could have gone horribly wrong.

Because of these good Samaritans, Sandesh and Meenakshi are now proud parents. We wish the baby boy a long and healthy life.

OneIndia News