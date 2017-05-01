Thanks to Google, this 12 year old girl found her parents after 7 years

For 12 year old Puja Khaudia Google came in handy to track down her parents after she had gone missing in 2010. A resident of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, Puja went missing in 2010 and was raised for seven years at a childcare home in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

She had visited Puri along with her parents in 2010 and it was there that she went missing. At the childcare home she searched for places of famous temples on Google and came across the Puri Jagannath temple.

As her memory revived, the girl informed the institute and the local childcare personnel took up the matter with Nellore police prompting them to bring it to the notice of its counterparts in Puri.

After a check of old missing file cases, police found a missing case registered by a couple from Nimapada area in Puri district. Investigators later found that the couple had shifted from Nimapara to Jagatsinghpur in 2011.

The missing case was cracked after the couple was located. Old family photos were shared with Nellore institute which in turn shared Puja's childhood picture. The parents recognised their missing daughter while the girl also identified her parents, Swain said.

The Andhra Pradesh police brought the girl and got her reunited with her parents Shyam Khaudia and Muni Khaudia after completing legal formalities on Saturday.

OneIndia News