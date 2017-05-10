Terrorists will get a befitting reply says Rajnath Singh

We have always tried to maintain a good relationship with our neighbours, but any terror attack on India would be met with a befitting reply, Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh said.

We have always tried to maintain good relations with our neighbours, but Pakistan just does not want to mend its ways. Indian soldiers successfully executed operations against terrorists on Pakistani soil after their cowardly attack on our forces, and gave a strong message to the world that if needed, Indian Army can hit terrorists on their soil, Singh said at the state-level function organised on the occasion of the 477th Jayanti of Maharana Pratap in Kalayat, district Kaithal in Haryana.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented several schemes for taking the country forward through skill development and capacity-building of the youth.

Other countries have also acknowledged the effective steps taken by him to promote India on a global scale. Housing would be provided to all by 2022 and the income of farmers would be doubled, he added. Greeting people on the occasion, the Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma announced that a government college named after Maharana Pratap, would be set up at Kalayat, and will become functional from the current academic session.

OneIndia News