Terrorists who struck Amarnath yatra identified, to be caught or killed soon

Will be caught or killed soon is that the security officials say about those persons who killed seven Amarnath yatris on Monday night. Sources tell OneIndia that the batch of terrorists who attacked the bus from both sides have been identified.

While the police have already said that the mastermind of the attack is the PoK based Abu Ismail, the ground level operatives who carried out the attack have now been identified.

Read | Amarnath yatra attack: Government sets up helpline number

A massive search operation has been launched for these persons. Security forces are coordinating with the Intelligence Bureau for more leads. Officials can confirm that these persons have not slipped out of the country. They have not gone far and it is only a matter of time before they are trapped or killed, an officer part of the probe said.

Following the high-level discussion held at New Delhi, it was said that the terrorists must be brought to justice soon. A clear message was given by the Union Home Ministry to act upon the incident at the earliest. Further the meeting also discussed the security measures being taken. There were discussions on whether the yatra should be suspended in view of the prevailing situation, but that was decided against.

OneIndia News