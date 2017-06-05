4 terrorists killed after they attacked CRPF camp at Sumbal, J&K

Four terrorists have been killed by the CRPF after an attack was launched on a camp early this morning. Terrorists had attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal, Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was launched on the 45 Bn CRPF camp in the early hours of Monday.

Four terrorists killed as they attack 45 Bn CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of J&K (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/YitB4weLZs — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

Sources say that terrorists opened fire on the CRPF camp early this morning. The CRPF personnel retaliated strongly and managed to kill 4 terrorists. The operation for now is over. However search operations continue as a precautionary measure.

After gunning down the four terrorists, the CRPF personnel seized several weapons. Four automatic rifles and scores of ammunition carried by the terrorists have been seized.

OneIndia News