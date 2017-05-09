J&K: Terrorists have looted Rs 90 lakh from banks in 6 months

In the past six months, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have looted a total of Rs 90.08 lakh from various banks. The terrorists have been resorting to bank robberies of late in a bid to fund their operations and the modus operandi was invented to beat demonetisation.

Between November and May there have been 13 incidents of bank robberies. The main target has been the J&K bank which has a large number of branches in the state. Investigations have revealed that a total of Rs 90.08 lakh has been looted from the J&K bank, SBI, Axis and Ellaqui Dehat Bank.

The J&K police say that these robberies were carried out by the militants of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Both these groups are very active in the Valley and at least 200 of their terrorists are present in the state. After the decision on demonetisation was made, there was a severe cash crunch and in a bid to beat the same, they resorted to bank robberies.

There has been a rise in the number of bank robberies in Jammu and Kashmir since the decision on demonetisation was made. The module headed by three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been plotting and executing a spate of bank robberies.

Police officials in J&K say that an analysis of the CCTV footage showed that it was the same module comprising three persons which carried out these robberies. According to Rayees Mohammad, the Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, it is the module of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has carried out these bank robberies.

OneIndia News