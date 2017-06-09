Terrorists attack SOG camp at Shopian, J&K

Terrorists have attacked a Special Operation Group camp at Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was carried out at around 2.30 am on Friday. No reports of injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The security forces are retaliating and exchange of fire continues. It is still unclear how many terrorists are present in the area. The terrorists launched the pre-dawn attack in a bid to catch the security personnel off guard.

It may be recalled last week a pre-dawn attack was staged at Jammu and Kashmir at a CRPF camp. The security personnel had gunned down the four militants within an hour of the attack being launched.

OneIndia News