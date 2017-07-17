Terrorist killed in encounter found draped with ISIS flag

The recovery of a terrorist's body draped in an Islamic State flag has raised concerns in the Valley. One of the bodies of the three terrorists killed in an encounter at Pulwama was covered with an ISIS flag. Further investigations in this regard are on.

A police spokesman said two of the terrorists killed yesterday in Satoora forest area of Tral were locals while the third was a foreigner.

The two locals have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Lone alias Gazi Umer, a resident of Amirabad Tral, and Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pahoo Pulwama, the spokesman said.

He said both of them were involved in a number of terror activities.

Lone was involved in many grenade attacks on CRPF and police, the spokesman said.

He said Lone was involved in attacks on CRPF battalion headquarters at Tral Bala in which two personnel were injured, CRPF camp at Lariyal Tral in which 10 CRPF personnel were injured, Army camp at Panzoo Tral, and police post at Aripal in which one CRPF person was injured.

He said Mir, along with four other persons, was involved in the murder of one Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchay, a resident of Rakh Lajoora in the year 2010. Mir was in judicial custody in the case.

During the trial, the court released him in March and later he joined the militant ranks, the spokesman said.

He said three AK rifles and other ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

