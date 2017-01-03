Terrorist killed in encounter at Baramulla, J&K

Baramulla, Jan 3: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces at Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

On Tuesday an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramulla district. The security forces had suspected that two terrorists were part of the operation. While one has been killed a search is on for the other.

The incident comes five days after a similar encounter had taken place at Bandipore district in North Kashmir. It is still unclear as to which outfit these terrorists belong to. A senior official said that the operation is still underway and more details would be made available soon.

OneIndia News