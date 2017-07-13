Terrorist involved in lynching of J&K shot dead

The Budgam encounter that took place on Wednesday witnessed the end of a terrorist who was involved in the lynching of Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Ayub Pandit.

It is suspected that Javed one of the three terrorists killed in the encounter was behind the killing of the police official. The three terrorists killed have been identified as Javed, Aqib and Dawood.

On June 23, the Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was in plain clothes, was stripped and brutally assaulted by a mob after some youth identified him near the entrance to the mosque.

The officer was killed by the mob as an act of revenge. Those at the Mosque led by Javed had said that the police is killing the youth in Kashmir and he needed to be taught a lesson. He was dragged inside the compound of the Jamia Masjid before being brutally killed.

OneIndia News