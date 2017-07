One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Pulwama. An operation was carried out early this morning at Bamnoo in Pulwama. The operation is underway.

Security forces carried out cordon and search operations in Pulwama following intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. It is still unclear as to how many terrorists are there in the area. The operation is underway and we have gunned down one terrorist, an officer said.

OneIndia News