Terrorist arrested in J&K, pistol recovered

One terrorist has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces. The terrorist has been identified as Shabaz and is suspected to be part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

One pistol has been seized from him. Security officials say that he was planning a major strike.

The terrorist was arrested during an ambush laid by SOG Sumbal and 13RR army at Markundal in Pushwari.

He is currently being questioned. The arrest comes in the midst of a massive manhunt that has been launched to nab the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Amarnath yatra in which seven persons were killed.

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 10:00 [IST]
