Terror suspect detained at Mangaluru

Immigration authorities in Mangaluru airport have detained a 40-year-old Kerala native suspected of attempting to join the ISIS. Munaf Rehman Nalkat was detained and handed over to the authorities on Friday when he was trying to board a flight with his wife and five children.

Immigration officers detained the man following a look out notice issued against him by the NIA. Munaf, a native of Kerala was visiting his wife's house in Pandeshwara in Mangaluru and was allegedly attempting to exit the country to join the ISIS. Investigations are on.

OneIndia News