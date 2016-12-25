Terror suspect detained at Mangaluru

Immigration authorities have detained a Kerala man, who was suspected to be trying to join the dreaded terrorist group ISIS. A lookout notice was issued against him earlier.

Immigration authorities in Mangaluru airport have detained a 40-year-old Kerala native suspected of attempting to join the ISIS. Munaf Rehman Nalkat was detained and handed over to the authorities on Friday when he was trying to board a flight with his wife and five children.

Representational Image

Immigration officers detained the man following a look out notice issued against him by the NIA. Munaf, a native of Kerala was visiting his wife's house in Pandeshwara in Mangaluru and was allegedly attempting to exit the country to join the ISIS. Investigations are on.

OneIndia News

