Terror hits Amarnath yatra: Bandh call in Jammu

The National Panthers Party has given a bandh call in the wake of the attack on the Amarnath yatra in which seven persons died on Monday.

The party has also organised a protest at 10 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Congress in a statement said that they would protest against the attack on the yatra. They would protest against the separatists and also the policies of the Nawaz Sharrif government in Pakistan.

The Congress blamed the failure of the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all its leaders to attend the protest. The protest is being organised outside the Shaheed Chowk in Jammu.

OneIndia News