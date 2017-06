Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik has been arrested for his alleged role in receiving funds to fuel the unrest. The National Investigation Agency which is probing a case of terror funding has also sealed the house of separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The action comes following raids conducted by the NIA over the past three days. Cash and other incriminating material such as Lashkar-e-Tayiba letterheads were seized from Kashmir and Delhi.

OneIndia News