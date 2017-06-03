Terror funding for Separatists: NIA raids 23 locations in Kashmir, Delhi

New Delhi, June 3: The National Investigation Agency has raided 23 places in Kashmir and Delhi over terror funding to separatists. The raids are being conducted on the basis of the information that the NIA has received during its probe against the Kashmiri separatists.

Raids are being conducted to check for documents and cash that may be stashed to fund the unrest in the Valley. It was revealed that several outlets in Delhi and Kashmir coordinated with each other to bring in the money from Pakistan in a bid to fund the unrest.

NIA officials say that they are working on further leads. There is plenty of documentation in this regard which needs to be ascertain.

Some arrests too are likely soon, NIA officials also confirmed.

OneIndia News