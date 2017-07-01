Terror funding: LoC barter trade with Pakistan set to end

The Line of Control barter trade with Pakistan is likely to stop. The National Investigation Agency will recommend to the government to stop the trade that started in 2008. The decision was taken keeping in mind that several elements are using this route to fund both the unrest and terror in Kashmir.

The NIA found that there is large scale under-invoicing and over-invoicing of products. This is being done to send in money to the Valley in a bid to fund the unrest, the agency has also found.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan in 2008 to start a duty free trade on the produce of J&K and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on a barter basis. What was seen as a confidence building measure has now turned out to be a bane for India.

The NIA is currently in the process of preparing a voluminous report on how funds through this trade route is funding terror. The NIA has scrutinised thousands of documents related to this trade. It has already been established in the past that the sale of California almonds through this trade route has funded terror extensively in the Valley.

OneIndia News