Tension in Haryana village after flags inscribed with '786' appears on temple

Posted By: PTI
Jind, June 27: Tension mounted in a Haryana village Jind after a few blue-coloured flags inscribed with '786' were put up at an under-construction temple.

The number 786 is considered holy in Islam. The incident took place two days after a group of men entered a mosque at Anchra Khurd village in Jind district and allegedly injured three people including an Imam, police said.

Policemen have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. After the attack on the Imam on Sunday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Shashank Anand reached the village along with administration officials and spent the whole night there to keep the situation under control.

Though it was a tense Eid, but the village did not witness any untoward incident due to the presence of police.

