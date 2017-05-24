Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao makes derogatory remarks against women, draws flak

Hyderabad, May 24: Telugu veteran actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao was slammed by the celebrities on the social media and through means of other media after he allegedly stated that 'women only fit to sleep with men' during a pre-release of a Tollywood movie 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham' produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and in which his son Naga Chaitanya will be playing the lead role, Chalapathi was asked whether women are harmful or not, responding to the statement, he said that 'Ammayilu hanikaram kadu... kani pakkaloki paniki vastharu' ( Women are not dangerous but are fit to sleep with men).

The question was asked based on the dialogue of Naga Chaitanya in the movie trailer where he says 'girls are injurious to peace of mind'.

Soon after his derogatory comments, he drew flak. Film producer Nagarjuna immediately distanced himself from the veteran actor saying these were not his views.

The social media like Twitter and Facebook too condemned the remarks. Actor Nagarjuna took to his Twitter handle and said he always respected women personally and in his films. The producer of the film also added that he definitely did not agree with what Chalapathi Rao's derogatory remarks.

"I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!" said Narajuna in a tweet.

The co-star Rakul Preet Singh too took to her Twitter and said that she did not understand what the veteran actor was speaking about but later with the buzz around about his comments she understood it was a derogatory remark against the women.

Rakul also said if she would know the language she would have given the response on the stage itself and condemned the remarks made by Rao.

"Apologies 4 a late response 2 #ChalapathiRao comments!wish I understood d exact meanin of it then.I condemn it n my off stmnt wil b out soon," tweeted Rakul Preet.

On Tuesday evening, the veteran actor apologised in presence of Sivaji Raja and Naresh, president and general secretary of Movie Artists Association.

The MAA officials said that they would convene a general body meeting and set up a system to assure such incidents do not occur in future.

On the other hand, a criminal case was registered in the Saroornagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate near Hyderabad on a complaint form a social activist Kalpana Dayala. Rao was booked under section 354A (4) and 509 of IPC.

How Rao defended his remarks

After being slammed by the celebrities online and offline, Rao took to his Twitter handle and defended his statement saying that he never meant to give such a statement, adding that there is a double meaning for every in Telugu which was misinterpreted by a news and later spread like cancer in other media.

He said that he always respected woman and he said people should have condemned the question which was asked to him 'are women dangerous'.

He added that he feels every woman as his sister, mother and never had the intention to degrade them.

The film 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham will hit the screens later this year.

