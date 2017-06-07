Telephone exchange scam: Marans given copy of 2,500 page chargesheet

The Maran brothers accused in the telephone exchange scam were furnished copies of the 2,500 page chargeseheet. The Special CBI court furnished copies of the chargesheeet to former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his elder brother and media baron Kalanithi Maran and five others.

In 2013, a case against them was filed for allegedly setting up an illegal telephone exchange at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran. The 2,500-page charge sheet filed by the CBI was in six volumes.

After furnishing the copies to the seven accused, when the XIII Additional Judge for CBI cases S Jawahar was about to adjourn the case for framing charges against the accused, counsel representing the Maran brothers submitted that they would like to move an application seeking to discharge them from the case and sought a suitable adjournment.

The plea has been adjourned to July 23. On July 23, 2013, the CBI had registered a case against Dayanidhi Maran, the then Chief General Managers of BSNL, former Additional Private Secretary to Dayanidhi, and officials of Sun Network.

It was alleged that high-end telecommunication facilities were installed at the residence of Dayanidhi, illegally when he was the Union Telecom Minister. The lines were installed illegally and bills were not raised for these lines, the CBI further alleged.

OneIndia News